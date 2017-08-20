Volledig scherm
© Instagram

Make-upartieste schildert bizarre optische illusies op eigen gezicht

foto'sDe Kroatische make-up- en bodypaintspecialiste Ines Kus heeft zich gespecialiseerd in optische visagie-illusies. Innanai, zoals ze zichzelf noemt, heeft inmiddels bijna 50.000 volgers op Instagram waar ze haar imposante vormen van geschilderd gezichtsbedrog etaleert. Volgens Kus doet ze soms bijna een halve dag over een veelal ingewikkelde metamorfose. Het resultaat is in de meeste gevallen verbazingwekkend. Eén van haar creaties: een extreem verdraaid hoofd. De artieste stelt dat alles wat ze post honderd procent echt is. ,,Er komt dus geen fotobewerking aan te pas.''

Delen per e-mail

🎀Pink girl/bodypaint🎀 _____________________________💞Do you like it?Feel free to comment 💞 ******follow me @innanai*************** This one took me a long time..it's hot like hell where I live. inspired by incredible @theangelmakeup Products used: @beautyuk posh palete no6.pink (love it), lips matter velvet matte lip cream @gogetglitter purple glitter chips @colouredcontactsuk blue lences __________💖www.beautyuk-cosmetics.com💖__________ #facepainting #facepainter #faceart #facepaint #bodypainting #mehrongirl #pinkgirls #illusionmakeup #undiscovered_muas #bizzare #whynot #nyxcosmeticshrvatska #snazaroo #creepysick #amazingmakeup #makeupgeek #wth #wierd #funnygirl #opticalillusion #unicornsarereal #laughin #gonewrong #mehron#unicornio#unicorngirl #unicornswag #goofygirl#eww #nyxserbia

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

BODYPAINT before and after background and another sneak peek into my bathroom 😄 I hope I'll be able to paint soon guys. ____________________________________follow me @innanai 😊 ________________________________________________________________________ Maby it looks simple but often this kind of make up takes me about 6 to 9 hours of intense work so with pauses it is even more because even the tinyest short line placed wrong on the body can cause much damage to the final look. #faceart #faceartist #facepaint #facepainting #bodypainting #bodypaint #bodypainter #snazaroo #illusion #illusionmakeup #opticalart #opticalillusion #mehrongirl #makeupmadness #eww #coolstuff #creativityforlife #bizzare #crazytime #gonewrong #weirdoo #weirdart #nyxcosmetics #makeupjunkies #freeky #freek #funnyart #amazingmakeup #makeupideas #obscure #bodypainter

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@) op

Verder in het nieuws

Net binnen

Meest gelezen

Meest gedeeld