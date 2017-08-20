Make-upartieste schildert bizarre optische illusies op eigen gezicht

foto'sDe Kroatische make-up- en bodypaintspecialiste Ines Kus heeft zich gespecialiseerd in optische visagie-illusies. Innanai, zoals ze zichzelf noemt, heeft inmiddels bijna 50.000 volgers op Instagram waar ze haar imposante vormen van geschilderd gezichtsbedrog etaleert. Volgens Kus doet ze soms bijna een halve dag over een veelal ingewikkelde metamorfose. Het resultaat is in de meeste gevallen verbazingwekkend. Eén van haar creaties: een extreem verdraaid hoofd. De artieste stelt dat alles wat ze post honderd procent echt is. ,,Er komt dus geen fotobewerking aan te pas.''