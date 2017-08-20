Make-upartieste schildert bizarre optische illusies op eigen gezicht
foto'sDe Kroatische make-up- en bodypaintspecialiste Ines Kus heeft zich gespecialiseerd in optische visagie-illusies. Innanai, zoals ze zichzelf noemt, heeft inmiddels bijna 50.000 volgers op Instagram waar ze haar imposante vormen van geschilderd gezichtsbedrog etaleert. Volgens Kus doet ze soms bijna een halve dag over een veelal ingewikkelde metamorfose. Het resultaat is in de meeste gevallen verbazingwekkend. Eén van haar creaties: een extreem verdraaid hoofd. De artieste stelt dat alles wat ze post honderd procent echt is. ,,Er komt dus geen fotobewerking aan te pas.''
🎀Pink girl/bodypaint🎀 _____________________________💞Do you like it?Feel free to comment 💞 ******follow me @innanai*************** This one took me a long time..it's hot like hell where I live. inspired by incredible @theangelmakeup Products used: @beautyuk posh palete no6.pink (love it), lips matter velvet matte lip cream @gogetglitter purple glitter chips @colouredcontactsuk blue lences __________💖www.beautyuk-cosmetics.com💖__________ #facepainting #facepainter #faceart #facepaint #bodypainting #mehrongirl #pinkgirls #illusionmakeup #undiscovered_muas #bizzare #whynot #nyxcosmeticshrvatska #snazaroo #creepysick #amazingmakeup #makeupgeek #wth #wierd #funnygirl #opticalillusion #unicornsarereal #laughin #gonewrong #mehron#unicornio#unicorngirl #unicornswag #goofygirl#eww #nyxserbia
Me being an idiot again 😄👍 BODYPAINTING ______________________________________follow me@innanai ________________________________________________________________________ used:@beautyuk :chubby stick contouring set,red lipstik @mehronmakeup :aq in black ______________________________________________________________________________________💖shop online:www.beautyuk-cosmetics.com💖_____________ #faceartist #faceart #facepainter #facepainting #bodypainter #bodypainting #obscure #bizzare#bizarre#weirdart #funnyart#makeupmadness #illusionmakeup #illusion #illusions #opticalart#opticalillusion #eww#ithurts#snazaroo#mehrongirl #creepysick #creepystory #artiste#freeky#weirdoo#gonewrong #twisted#ouchy#creativityfound
BODYPAINT before and after background and another sneak peek into my bathroom 😄 I hope I'll be able to paint soon guys. ____________________________________follow me @innanai 😊 ________________________________________________________________________ Maby it looks simple but often this kind of make up takes me about 6 to 9 hours of intense work so with pauses it is even more because even the tinyest short line placed wrong on the body can cause much damage to the final look. #faceart #faceartist #facepaint #facepainting #bodypainting #bodypaint #bodypainter #snazaroo #illusion #illusionmakeup #opticalart #opticalillusion #mehrongirl #makeupmadness #eww #coolstuff #creativityforlife #bizzare #crazytime #gonewrong #weirdoo #weirdart #nyxcosmetics #makeupjunkies #freeky #freek #funnyart #amazingmakeup #makeupideas #obscure #bodypainter
Again me being an idiot 😂👍😂👍 Enjoy! ___follow me @innanai ________________________________________________________________________ #faceart #faceartist #facepaint #facepainting #facepainter #facepaintings #bodypainter#mehrongirl #snazaroo #ewww #eww #huh #crazyness #gonewrong #opticalillusion #illusionmakeup #makeupmad#omg #creapy #bizzare #notreally #painfull #painful #stunning #weird #creepy #creepers #makeupgoals #makeupart #muaosfxers
Bodypait 💍Accessories attack 💍 Creating this one was nothing but fun!! 😃 #faceart #faceartist #facepainter #facepainting #painfull #art🎨 #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #eww #painful #ouch #chokers #makeupmadness #makeupmafia #mehrongirl #gonewrong #akward #ithurts #wierd #illusionmakeup #illuzion #obscures #bizarre #bizzare #wth #creativityfound #amazingmakeupart #creazy #yikes #creativeartist
This is how it looks while I'm painting my body 😂👍 No photoshop illusion as you can see. I just don't have proper equipment for taking photos,no ringlight,no background,no right camera etc. And what is worst,mostly I paint in night hours so the illumination is very bad. But...in time I hope I'll be able to serve you some quality photos taken with right equipment👍✌ #facepaint #facepainting #facepaintingideas #bodypaint #bodypainting #3d #3dmakeup #illusionmakeup #illusion #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #mehrongirl #mehron #makeupmadness #makeupjunkie #creepy #crazy #crazyness #eww #spooky #sfxmakeup #sfxmakeupartist #sfx #horrormakeup #horror #wth #facepainter #faceartist #faceart #artistic
Cubes block puzle! 😂 I woke up like this ;) Products used: @officialsnazaroo aq in black @catrice.cosmetics karbon eyeliner @essence_cosmetics black eye shadow @ardell_lashes lashes glamour #facepaint #facepainting #faceart #faceartist #facepaintingfun #bodypainting #gigirlarmy #dupemag #feature_my_stuff #artistic_support #amazingmakeupart #makeupmadness #mehrongirl #mehron #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #bizarre #illusionmakeup #ilussion #tacart #artscrowds #mua_underdogs #undiscovered_muas #makeupjunkie #illusion #muaosfxers #makeupmafia#facepainter #mua #puzzles
One of my first facepaintings I did in march last year. I had so much fun doing my hair! Thank you everyone for supporting my work!💙🙏 @precious.pie @videosbeauty @videosbeauty @style.tutorial @style.tutorials @videoscreatives @style.tutorial @styles.tv @stylish.videos #faceart #faceartist #bodypaint #bodypainting #facepainter #facepainting #mehrongirl #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #hairstyles #makeupmadness #amazingmakeupart #creativityfound #puppet #artistic_support #undiscovered_muas #creativeartist #nyxcosmeticshrvatska #makeupjunkie #weirdo #dupemag #blondehair #mehron
Miss Pink skull #snazaroofacepaint #pinkhair #pink #skulls #skull #creazymakeup #mehron #nyxcosmetics #dupemag #artistic_support #arts_4share #scary #corset Used: @mehronmakeup paint in pink and dark pink @officialsnazaroo in white @catrice.cosmetics eye pencil for the teeth part @nyxcosmetics pencil in black
Wrapped so tigh! Tb to this one 😊 This is inspired by 💖💖💖@amazing_jiro work My left eye is covered with couple ayers of tissues /fixated it with eyelash glue, and than i painted over it. I do not reccomend you to do it ,it is kinda hard to get it off. #facepaint #faceart #faceartist #facepainting #facepainter #bodypainting #bodypaint #mehrongirl #mehron #muaosfxers #mua #makeupjunkie #makeupcontest #makeupmafia #makeupmadness #ilussion #illusionmakeup #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #nyx #creepy #spooky #eyes #wrap #mua #mua_underdogs #undiscovered_muas #makeupbrush #makeupgeek#bearded_horror #horror_sketches #
Neck rings. I was allways fascinated with these rings. They are worn by Kayan womans in Tibet. #facepaint #facepainting #faceart #faceartist #bodypaint #bodypainting #artistiq_feature #feature_my_stuff #arts_secret #snazaroo #snazaroofacepaint #mimlesillusions #mimles #nyxhrvatska #fashion #mehronmakeup #tibet #necklace #undiscoveredmuas #illustratenow #art4small #artdesires #artshub #imaginary_art_ #makeup #creativemakeup #makeupmafia #makeupbrush #nyx #illusionmakeup
My work for Ursula's sister collab! Hope you like it! 😄 thnx @irene_unarso for uploading tips 😁 I started facepaint six months ago so it's everything kinda new to me and still learning! 🙌💙 Thank you everyone for support!!! #faceart#faceartist #facepaint #facepaint #collaboration #bodypainting #bodypaint #cosplayer #cosplay #mua #lashes #muashootingstar #makeup#makeuplover #makeupaddict #makeupjunkie #makeupmafia #snazaroofacepaint #snazaroo #nyx #octopus #sea #lovemakeup #undiscovered_muas #lashes #longlashes #pinkhair #artistic #disney #creepy #scary #mermaid
💀🙎we all wear masks and all world is a stage/shakespeare. Todays theme @butterflyjasmine49 #jasmines16k16day make up challenge is half and half. Hope you like what I did 🙆😊 #facepaint #facepainting#makeupchallenge #makeupcontest #mua #cosplay #cosplaying #skull #skulls #freaky #makeupjunkie #makeupmafia #mehron #snazaroofacepaint #snazaroo #makeuplover #amazingmakeupart #scary
glitter!!! 🌟 #facepainting #facepaint #bodypaint #bodypainting #rainbows #rainbowcolors #rainbow #instaartist #undiscoveredmuas #instaart #makeupmafia #makeupmadness #makeupjunkie #glitter #glitters #illusionmakeup #artscrowds #artshub #snazaroofacepaint #snazaroo #undiscovered_muas #dupemag#artistic_support #artistiq_feature #instaart #amazingmakeupart #loveunicorns
