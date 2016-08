Turkse consul zegt afspraak burgemeester Aboutaleb af

On the evening of July 15th, a faction of the Turkish Armed Forces attempted to stage a coup in various cities of Turkey, particularly in Ankara and Istanbul.



It was understood in a short time that this was a terrorist campaign. The perpetrators fired at their own people, betrayed their commanders and bombed the National Parliament and the Office of the Presidency.



From the very beginning, the command chain and vast majority of the Turkish Armed Forces stood up against the coup attempt. It was merely some elements of the Air Forces, Gendarmerie and armored units that joined the violent conspiracy.



Both the police and public prosecutors immediately took necessary measures to foil the attempt.



Above all, it was the Turkish nation who thwarted the plot. They displayed a historic solidarity as they took to the streets and remained defiant. They stood bravely in front of the tanks and reclaimed their democratic rights.



The terrorists tried to broadcast their message by taking over studios of the state TV (TRT) and raiding private media outlets. Yet the plotters' attempt to control media did not last long. It must be noted that the Turkish media also played a key role in subsiding the coup attempt.



Throughout the process, all the political parties and Members of the Turkish Grand National Assembly stood firmly by democracy, democratic politics, democratic institutions and the Constitution. A Joint Declaration on defense of democracy was issued during the extraordinary meeting of the General Assembly on the 16th of July.



Unfortunately, 239 of our citizens (police officers, military personnel and civilians) were killed and more than 2000 wounded.



During the operations held against the terrorist group, more than 15000 have been detained, and around 10000 of those have been arrested so far. These figures will change in time. The operations continue as more evidence unfolds from those who were captured and their victims.



A group of eight involved in the coup attempt fled to Greece onboard a helicopter that they stole. Necessary steps have been taken for the return of the suspects and the helicopter. The Helicopter was returned and we look forward to expulsion of the 8 Turkish citizens from Greece as soon as possible.



We have solid proof that this coup attempt was staged by the Fethullah Gülen Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).



Our Government has been constantly exposing the real motives of this terrorist group and its leader, Fethullah Gülen, to all allies and partners. The foiled coup is the latest criminal act revealing the danger posed by FETÖ. We call all our partners and allies to take all possible measures to prevent the activities of this group in their soil.



Our President, Prime Minister, Government, Members of Turkish Grand National Assembly and the Turkish people all together defeated this coup attempt and stood by democracy and rule of law.



The terrorists will be punished in accordance with the law.



However, despite all our efforts and very transparent media reporting, we are extremely frustrated by certain distorted comments and spinning by certain foreign politicians. While we hope to believe that these comments do not reflect the positions of the Governments of our partners, obviously they are not helpful in our efforts.