Make-upartieste gebruikt dode maden als aanvulling op mascara

Deventenaar (27) slaapt 250 dagen per jaar in het bos

17 januari Thijmen Apswoude (27) heeft een huurhuis in het centrum van Deventer, een vrouw en dochter, maar de natuur is zijn thuis. Als het even kan, ontvlucht hij de hectiek van alledag en duikt hij het bos in. Met enkel een mes kan hij zich prima vermaken in de natuur.