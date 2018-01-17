Make-upartieste gebruikt dode maden als aanvulling op mascara

‼️REAL WORMS‼️ Mealworms 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: It takes about the same amount of energy to raise a pound of mealworms as it does to raise a pound of pork because the mealworms have to be kept warm all the time or they won’t grow well. Mealworms have exoskeletons, which means their bodies are supported from the outside, not the inside. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Products Used @maccosmetics Pigment in Deep Brown. @mehronmakeup Paradise paint in Light brown and orange. @suvabeauty hydraliner in Dance Party. @makeupgeekcosmetics in Mandarin. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #worms #disgusting #gory #horror
‼️REAL BUTTERFLY‼️ Dogface Butterfly 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛 SOURCE: Found at my local Starbucks(Already dead) FUN FACTS: In 1972 the Dogface butterfly was adopted as California's state insect, this butterfly can only be found in California. The California dogface is most common from April to May and July through August. Adults are fast fliers, and can probably fly for several kilometers. 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛 @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette. @elfcosmetics liquid black liner. @nyxcosmetics jumbo eye pencil in Milk, Chocolate and blonde brow gels. @mehronmakeup paradise paint in yellow. Lashes from eBay. 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #dogface #californiastyle #waterline #artisticmakeup
‼️REAL BEETLE‼️ Flower Chafer (Metallic Green) 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 SOURCE: Etsy shop: insectartzone FUN FACTS: While you might assume a beautiful beetle like this was named "flower chafer" due to its colorful, vibrant appearance, that's not the case. Flower chafers get their name from their appetite for flowers — not the petals or stems, but the plant's pollen, nectar and fruit. There are more than 4,000 species of flower chafers (many of which have yet to be described) and while a number of them are quite eye-catching, some of them are more subdued in appearance. 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette. @maccosmetics pigment in Landscape Green. @contactlenshub Lens in Glamorous Grey. @nyxcosmetics Chocolate brow gel. Gold leaf from craft store and lashes are from eBay. 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #maccosmetics #smokeyeye #goldleaf #lashartist #contactlens
‼️REAL MOTH‼️ Fall Webworm Moth 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 SOURCE: @ignitedbeauty here on Instagram sent it to me. She found it was already dead(a true friend indeed!!) FUN FACTS: Fall webworms have one of the widest host ranges of any insect and are capable of feeding on just about any deciduous tree species....sweet gum, persimmon, and pecan are favorites. 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 Products Used @fxcosplay_ fab paint in Dolphin (color no 109) @shadow_lashes Starri-nite lashes. @revlon pencil in Matte Marine. The texture is egg shell and the shell membrane colored with that same body paint. Eye color edited. 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #moth #tealmakeup #eggshell #diy
‼️REAL BUGS‼️ 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 Pillbugs/Rollie Pollie 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 SOURCE: Found in my yard(already dead) FUN FACTS: PILLBUGS ARE CRUSTACEANS, NOT INSECTS.(this was news to me!😱) They're much more closely related to shrimp and crayfish than to any kind of insect. Like their marine cousins, terrestrial pillbugs use gill-like structures to exchange gases. They require moist environments to breathe, but cannot survive being submerged in water. 🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳🌳 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette. @shadow_lashes in Starri-Nite(pieces of the lash RIP😭) @tartecosmetics Energy LipSurgence for the glossy wet look. Real mushroom and real tree bark.
‼️REAL MOTH‼️ This is a White Lined Sphinx moth and it's so incredibly big and beautiful right!!?!?!! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 SOURCE: Found in my Moms yard(already dead) FUN FACTS: The adults are primarily nocturnal fliers, but are sometimes seen during the day, too. With their large, plump bodies and relatively small wing surfaces, they must beat their wings very fast, compared to butterflies, in order to stay aloft. By beating their wings rapidly, these agile fliers are able to hover like a hummingbird in mid-air. 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 Products Used @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Palette shadows. @mehronmakeup paradise paint in Pink. @camoeyes Enchanted Pink lenses. Real flowers from my succulent garden. 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #moth #whitelinedsphinx #pinkeyeshadow #contactlenses
‼️REAL BEETLE‼️ Next up in this series of insect eye arts is this stunning June Bug. How pretty is it though!!?? 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 SOURCE: Found in my yard(already dead) FUN FACTS: Exposure to light for longer intervals is responsible for killing June bugs. June Bugs get their name primarily because most often it is when their eggs start to hatch. It most often ranges from end of may to end of June/early July. June Bug’s larva can live from 2-4 years underground before becoming full grown adult beetles. 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 @nyxcosmetics blonde and chocolate brow gel. @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette shadows in beaming, coffee toffee and biscotti. @mehronmakeup rose gold metallic powder and mixing fluid. @starlookscosmetics kohl pencil in Obsidian. Lashes eBay. Whites of eyes edited. 🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂🍂 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #sfxmakeup #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #beetleart #junebug #bloodshot #smokeyeye
‼️REAL SCORPIONS‼️ 8 legs(go on count em)..... just like a spider, scorpions are arachnids eeeeekkkk 🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂 SOURCE: Etsy shop: geoevo FUN FACTS:Each scorpion has its’ own unique venom, thus they all have a different toxicities. This is why the Arizona Bark Scorpion is lethal and the Desert Hairy Scorpion isn’t. Even new born scorpions have venom so do not underestimate their size. Scorpion venom is used in moderation, it takes the scorpion a lot of energy to produce. It is used for subduing prey, in self defense and in some species mating. 🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂 @mehronmakeup paradise paint in silver. @katvondbeauty shadow in Jet from Metalmatte palette. @contactlenshub lens in Yellow Cheetah. @elfcosmetics liquid black liner. Wig net over face, painted silver. Eye edited to look more irritated. 🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂🦂 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #scorpion #redeyes #triggered #scary
‼️REAL INSECTS‼️ 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Praying mantis (ft. Wasps and a tiny fly, do you spot the fly?) 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Praying Mantis SOURCE: Praying Mantis Found Locally(already dead) and the wasps were sent to me by my instabestie @ignitedbeauty FUN FACTS: The praying mantis is so named because when waiting for prey, it holds its front legs in an upright position, as if they are folded in prayer. Don't be fooled by its angelic pose, however, because the mantid is a deadly predator. If a bee or fly happens to land within its reach, the praying mantis will extend its arms with lightning quick speed, and grab the helpless insect. Sharp spines line the mantid's raptorial forelegs, enabling it to grasp the prey tightly as it eats. Some larger mantids catch and eat lizards, frogs, and even birds. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 Products Used @mehronmakeup 3D Gel. 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #prayingmantis #mantis #carnivoroustagram #deadly
‼️REAL MILLIPEDE‼️ Millipede SOURCE: Found locally(Already dead) FUN FACTS: Millipedes do not have a thousand legs. A hatchling is born with only three pairs of legs and can grow up to 200 as an adult. They have two pairs of legs per body segment. Millipedes are some of the oldest creatures to walk on land. Fossilized evidence show that a millipede-like creature was one of the first and largest invertebrates to walk on land at six feet long and one and a half feet wide. Products Used @bennyemakeup Fresh Scab blood @duoadhesive and red yarn. Lashes from Amazon. 🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛🐛 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #millipede #worms #bloody #gross #editorial
‼️REAL INSECTS‼️ Cicada SOURCE: Etsy shop: Insectartzone FUN FACTS: Some cicada calls can be heard up to 1 mile away, according to National Geographic. Cicadas do not sting or bite. When they leave their burrow, sometimes cicadas will make chimneys of mud over the exit. Each species of cicada has a different song. 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 Products Used @contactlenshub blue star lens. @mehronmakeup paradise paints. @projektglitter Blue glitter. @wetnwildbeauty blue pencil liner. Lashes eBay
‼️REAL GRASSHOPPERS‼️ SOURCE: @petsmart (dehydrated reptile food) FUN FACTS: Grasshoppers are often colored in a way that camouflages them in their local habitat, green ones in grassy fields, sandy colored in dirt and desert areas. Our modern day grasshoppers descend from ancient ancestors that lived long before the dinosaurs roamed the Earth. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 Products Used @sauceboxcosmetics Étude palette. @wetnwildbeauty green and yellow colors from their Brights paint palette. @projektglitter green glitter. @nyxcosmetics glitter primer. Lashes are from Amazon. Grass is from my yard. 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 #eyeshadow #blueeyes #grass #glitter #glittery #glittermakeup #crazymakeup #outsidethebox #avantgarde #editorial #editorialmakeup #grasshopper #grasshoppers #greenmakeup #haloeye #eyelook #makeupinspo #makeupideas #nature #naturelove #macro #macrophotography #closeup #inspo #ringlight #canont5i #canonphotography #canonrebel
‼️REAL ANT‼️ Bullet Ant SOURCE: Etsty shop BicBugsLLC FUN FACTS: Their bite is said to be the most painful of all the Hymenoptera (the group of insects that includes wasps, bees, and ants).The bullet ant’s sting is not lethal, and its effects are not permanent. Bullet ant workers are among the largest in the world, growing to around 30mm (1.2 in.) 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 Products Used @bennyemakeup bruise wheel. 🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜🐜 #eyeart #facechart #eyelook #insectagram #insectporn #insectart #makeupinspo #makeupart #creativemakeup #nature #phobia #eyeshadow #eyeball #motd #faceart #triggerwarning #facepaint #editorialmakeup #avantgarde #darkart #tattooideas #macrophotography #eyemakeup #falselashes #eotd #poisonous #bulletant #ant #scared #scary
