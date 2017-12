Een sonnet over dorstige bomen

Quote

I’ll tell you how my research went,

what we know from biology,

the functioning of every tree,

depends on it's watercontent



So what if there’s a little less,

of this epic liquid of life,

will plants just stop to thrive,

or will we end up in a mess.



Plant death is a catastrophe,

for that we need to explore new ways,

to ensure food security,



Simply said, to save the human race,

we need more lonely satellites,

for drought detection from outer space

Tim van Emmerik