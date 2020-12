Dit zijn de tien favoriete nummers van Hagenaars

1. Bohemian Rhapsody – Queen

2. Roller Coaster – Danny Vera

3. Piano Man – Billy Joel

4. Heroes – David Bowie

5. Soldier On – Di-rect

6. Hotel California – Eagles

7 Stairway To Heaven – Led Zeppelin

8. Wish You Were Here – Pink Floyd

9. Love of my Life – Queen

10. Radar Love – Golden Earring