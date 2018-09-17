McGregor lanceert eigen Whiskey-merk, Botteghin weer papa
Jeugdige Bergwijn poseerde al eens met Messi
PSV postte vanavond een foto van een jeugdige Steven Bergwijn met zijn idool Lionel Messi, zelf ook nog met een babyface. Het is onduidelijk wanneer de foto is genomen, maar vermoedelijk een jaar of elf, twaalf geleden. Morgen spelen de twee in Camp Nou tegen elkaar tijdens Barça-PSV.
Eric Botteghin weer vader geworden
Feyenoord-verdediger Eric Botteghin is vandaag voor de tweede keer vader geworden. Zijn vrouw Melina beviel van Daniel. Hij is na Rafael het tweede zoontje van de 'Botteghins'.
Conor McGregor lanceert eigen Whiskey-merk
Kooivechter Conor McGregor heeft vandaag zijn eigen Whiskey-merk gelanceerd, uiteraard van Ierse makelij. McGregor noemt zijn drankje Proper 12. Op zijn Instagram-account legt hij uit dat hij al zijn hele leven bezig is met de productie van de beste whiskey, iets wat hij leerde van zijn opa Christopher 'Jakes' Moore.
Proud day! Today "Project Notorious" finally comes to life with the introduction of my new Irish Whiskey; Proper 12. I have spent a lifetime studying this craft under the tutelage of my late Grandfather on my mother's side, Christopher "Jakes" Moore, and I have put just over 3 years into the making of this liquid alone. I introduce to you @ProperWhiskey! Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irish man! Born and bred in the Dublin suburb of Crumlin, Dublin 12. Proper Twelve is who I am. I wanted to make an Irish whiskey emblematic of Irish culture as a whole, and something that would showcase the great skill we possess of distilling the best Whiskey in the entire world. One of the many amazing skills we possess on this great island. Proper Twelve is crafted at Ireland's oldest distillery. It is made with the Isle's freshest spring water and finest golden grain and single malt - it is pure liquid gold! This is Ireland's whiskey, and it is my gift to the world. Another proud announcement for me in this venture is that with each case we sell, my company will donate to the first responders in each district the case is sold in. This donation plan will be in operation all over the world. These are the men and women who run into buildings while everyone else is running out. They are our real life heroes - Proper Heroes I look forward to joining all of you in a PROPER salute soon. Sláinte 🥃🇮🇪
Introducing a Proper Irish Whiskey, from a Proper Irishman. A blend of the finest golden grain and single malt with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood. Years in the making, available starting now in Ireland and the United States #PRPR12
Mancuso blijft cool
Julia Mancuso is na het beëindigen van haar rijke loopbaan weer pijnvrij. In Fiji komt de in januari gestopte Amerikaans alpineskiester helemaal tot rust. Daar kan een slang niets aan veranderen.
These snakes are highly venomous, but they only come on land to rest and digest. They like to leave humans alone:) I get a little startled when I see them at night, but they are really beautiful creatures:) ❤️#beachwalks #tavarua #fiji 📷 @dylandafish
Phelps is milieubewust
Michael Phelps maakt niet alleen reclame voor een tandpasta-merk, maar de voormalige Amerikaanse zwemmer heeft ook een advies voor zijn fans: de kraan uit tijdens het tandenpoetsen.
Nothing better than mornings with Booms!! We always turn off the faucet when brushing our teeth with @Colgate, it saves more water than you might think! #EveryDropCounts #ClimateWeekNYC
Barcelona eert Messi
Aan de vooravond van de CL-wedstrijd tegen PSV staat FC Barcelona stil bij de komst van Lionel Messi in de Catalaanse stad. Precies achttien jaar geleden kwam de toen 15-jarige Argentijn binnen. De rest is geschiedenis.
🔙 September 2000 @leomessi arrived in Barcelona. The world would never be the same. - 🔙 Septiembre 2000. Leo Messi llegó a Barcelona. El mundo ya no sería lo mismo. - 🔙 Setembre 2000. Leo Messi va arribar a Barcelona. El món ja no seria el mateix. - 📸: Villalgordo - #fcbarcelona #forçabarça #igersfcb #Messi #fcb #forçabarça #lionelmessi #leomessi
Kanté kijkt na missen Eurostar Match of the Day met wildvreemdenN'Golo Kanté mocht zaterdagavond na de 4-1 zege op Cardiff City van Chelsea-coach Maurizio Sarri de rest van het weekend naar Parijs, maar de goedlachse middenvelder miste in Londen de Eurostar. Uiteindelijk belandde de Fransman bij wildvreemden thuis om ’s avonds zichzelf terug te zien bij Match of The Day.
Spelers Flamengo en Vasco helpen ambulance met panneToen Vasco da Gama-speler Bruno Silva een hersenschudding opliep tijdens de wedstrijd tegen Flamengo was de ambulance snel ter plaatse. Maar het ambulancepersoneel kreeg daarna het busje niet meer aan de praat. Gelukkig waren spelers en technische staf van beide clubs bereid om een handje te helpen.
American footballer stopt carrière in de rust: 'Ik moet hier niet meer zijn'American footballer Vontae Davis van Buffalo Bills heeft heel abrupt zijn carrière beëindigd. De cornerback besloot in de rust van de thuiswedstrijd tegen Los Angeles Chargers zijn spullen te pakken en het stadion te verlaten.
Memphis Depay slaat terug na kritiek Rooney op hoed en Rolls-RoyceWayne Rooney gaf gisteren zijn eerste grote interview sinds hij in de MLS speelt. De voormalige ManUnited-ster haalde in The Times uit naar Memphis Depay. Onder meer zijn kledingstijl kwam aan bod. De ex-PSV'er sloeg vandaag via Instagram terug.
Firmino met schrik vrij na vinger in oog: 'Ik zie jullie snel weer'Roberto Firmino van Liverpool ziet even niet meer zo scherp. De nummer 9 van de 'Reds' kreeg in de gewonnen competitiewedstrijd bij Tottenham Hotspur (1-2) de vinger van Jan Vertonghen in zijn linkeroog. Onderzoek in het ziekenhuis bracht een scheur in het netvlies aan het licht, maar volgens de medische staf van Liverpool zal de Braziliaan er geen blijvende schade aan overhouden.
Mascottes van Manchester City zijn 102 en 97 jaarManchester City vestigt vandaag in de Premier League net geen record, maar de mascottes tijdens de competitiewedstrijd tegen Fulham zijn respectievelijk liefst 102 en 97 jaar oud.
Oud-Vitessenaar Miazga wekt de woede van MexicoMatt Miazga, de voormalig verdediger van Vitesse, heeft zich de woede van Mexico op de hals gehaald vanwege provocerend gedrag tijdens de interland tussen de Verenigde Staten en Mexico.