The Queen's Gambit.
The Queen's Gambit. © Netflix

Filmfanaten opgelet: de Golden Globes komen eraan. Dit zijn de genomineerden

Filmliefhebbers zitten zondagnacht (Nederlandse tijd) klaar voor de uitreiking van de Golden Globes. Netflix maakt dit jaar de meeste kans om een Golden Globe in de wacht te slepen. De streamingdienst heeft 42 films/ serienominaties binnengehaald. Zoek jouw favoriet in deze gigantische rij aan genomineerden.

