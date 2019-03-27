‘Negatieve influencer’ verbouwt eigen gezicht met etenswaren en wegwerpspullen
video'sDe Amerikaanse kunstenaar David Henry Brown timmert op sociale media flink aan de weg als wat hij noemt een ‘negatieve influencer’. Op zijn Instagram-account met inmiddels bijna 85.000 volgers hekelt hij op ludieke wijze mensen die zich mooier dan de werkelijkheid aan de wereld tonen. Dat doet hij met filmpjes waarin te zien is hoe hij zijn complete gezicht ‘verbouwt’ met etenswaren, wegwerpartikelen, gadgets, motortjes en andere snuisterijen.
Brown, die zichzelf ook bodypainter, performer en nobody noemt, maakt zijn bewegende zelfportretten al sinds 2015. Hij maakt er niet alleen filmpjes van maar ook foto's die hij exposeert en verkoopt. Voordat de excentrieke New Yorker met zijn maffe gezichttransformaties begon, ging hij langere tijd door het leven als steeds een ander personage. Zo besloot hij zich in 2000 Alex von Fürstenberg te noemen: de niet bestaande zoon van de wereldberoemde Belgisch-Amerikaanse modeontwerpster Diane von Fürstenberg (72). Als keurige Alex lukte het hem toegang te krijgen tot ettelijke jetsetfeestjes in New York. Vervolgens ging hij op de foto met beroemdheden die hij daar ontmoette zoals de Obama's en Donald Trump. Die direct klaar polaroidkiekjes liet hij signeren door de sterren om ze vervolgens te verkopen.
In de Verenigde Staten is Brown ook bekend van zijn rol als ‘maatschappijkritische modeontwerper’ die direct na de aanslagen op het World Trade Center in New York (op 11 september 2001, red.) shirtjes op de markt bracht met daarop crashende vliegtuigen. Het leverde hem bakken kritiek op, maar Brown pareerde alle negatieve commentaren met het standpunt dat het om niks anders dan kunst ging. Naderhand werkte hij ook nog even als ‘nerd met snor’ in wassenbeeldenmuseum Madama Tussauds. Hij gaf er als nepmedewerker, zonder dat de directie iets in de gaten had, hilarische rondleidingen.
Bekijk hieronder een aantal filmpjes van hoe Brown zijn gezicht onder handen neemt.
#hotdogs and #cheezwhiz are Nobodies' favorites✨ #resemblagè #notalent #fantasticnobody 🧀🧀🧀🌭🌭🌭🤮 #datenight
Fresh N' Juicy 🍊🍊🍊 Turn on Sound 🎶 🔊 🔊🔊💦 tag an #orange freak/fetish human ...... #resemblagè
Self Portrait as Levels of Reality and Contoured Realizations 👀#resemblagè set to the tune of the song Tried And True by the ever-brilliant conceptual band Ween. Yes that's a Fucking dancing @cocacola can lol 😂 💃 🥤 #crosseyed
Oozing Head Zituation #resemblagè to the beats of @boysnoize von Deutschland 🇩🇪 ✨Political Dysmorphia✨
Face 🌀Morphing into an Endless Cycle🌀 (of #delerium ) .......a #kinetic #resemblagè 🔁🔀🔄🔃↩️ #looping - a classic for yallz
#donutman usually strikes in December, his return is Savored in all its #mouthwatering glory, He will #crush you #Resemblagè @dunkin 🍩🍩🍩🍩🍩🤡🤡🤡🤡
🍩🍩🍩 #donuts and #coke .....A #waterfall of a fuckin' #resemblagè @cocacola 😬 #tag a #freak 😂 #popart ....a clazzique piece o' Nobody for ya guys! ALSO: for the rumor mill- my solo show/live performance/psychological /social experiment and exhibit is upcoming @contrastudios for January 2019- this will be intense and fun and much more hardcore than most current nyc gallery shows (pretty conservative generally , mine will not be) more info soon✨✨✨✨
The Unsolvable #rubikscube Man Is Scanning You #resemblagè 🤖🤖🤖👀👀👀 #conundrum #enigma #cryptic #gametheory #indigo
Baloney Boi needs an Effing Hero NOW!!!🍖 #meatwad #subsandwich #hoagie #hangry #resemblagè #newyorker #queens #brooklyn #baloney
#Vibrating #Salad #Man #resemblagè - happy to announce that @georgehtakei (yes from Star Trek🖖) made a nice profile video on Nobody's creations, link in my bio 🔝🔝🔝 ....very busy in the studio in production for a major live performance @moca_tucson Sept 8th!!! trying to keep y'all well fed nonetheless ✨
Live Nobody Performance tonite, Friday the 28th @satelliteartshow at 10pm in #bushwick - A live fucked up interview with David Nobody by historical figure and art writer @anthonyhadenguest 701 Grand St, Brooklyn. part of #bushwickopenstudios ... oh yeah this viddy be a clazzik- The Great Magnetic Field Of Cheetos #resemblagè Special thx to @brian_andrew_whiteley for inviting me to perform ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Painterly Self, Self Portrait as an Abstract Oppressionist. In #resemblagè it is not to paint abstractly but rather to see life 👁 and reality 👁 as Abstract.
Self Portrait As Cereal 🥣 With Milk🥛- a fuckin' stone cold #Nobody classic that took instagram by storm ⚡️⚡️⚡️#resemblagè
#introspection #lookwithin 👁 Just installing the new Kinetic Eyes 👀👀👀 in David #nobody you know he is an #android #humanoid beamed in from the Future, right? #resemblagè
Going #bananas working on my godamn #complexion to the sound 🔊 of @etjusticepourtous in the #studiolife .... I fucking found these #rotting bananas in my neighbor's #garbage #gentlyused #recycle !!! 🍌🍌🍌♻️♻️♻️ #resemblagè a class-sick 💉💉💉
A mid summer night's #watermelon dream #resemblagè come tru✨✨✨ @crystalcastles 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 🍉🍉 with some help from @baston777 who Is making a doc short on #Nobody
"Enjoying" some @mcdonalds 🤢 #barf tonight 🇺🇸 and jamming to my friends and collaborators @modeselektor_berlin 🇩🇪 in the studio with some extra #ketchup no fuckin' doubt a #smelly #resemblagè and a fricken classic 🤷♂️🍔🍟🍔🍟🍔🍟🍔🍟🍔🍟
David Nobody #badcop #partyofone #facemelt 🔊🔊🔊@modeselektor_berlin #resemblagè #tripping
Live Nobody Performance tonite, Friday the 28th @satelliteartshow at 10pm in #bushwick - A live fucked up interview with David Nobody by historical figure and art writer @anthonyhadenguest 701 Grand St, Brooklyn. part of #bushwickopenstudios ... oh yeah this viddy be a clazzik- The Great Magnetic Field Of Cheetos #resemblagè Special thx to @brian_andrew_whiteley for inviting me to perform ⚡️⚡️⚡️
Happy New Years!! 🍄🍄🍄✨ I made a lil Viddy of Mr Mushroom tweaking hissef to "Total Information Awareness" by the very creative band Trans Am 🔊🔊🔊🔊🔊 turn up da sound #resemblagè #darkness #apocalypse #magicmushrooms #mushroom
