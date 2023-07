TransferTalk | Emanuelson rondt transfer naar Ajax af, Fortuna legt Franse middenvelder vast

Seko Fofana to Al Nassr, done deal and here we go! 🟡🔵✔️



Understand Seko completed first part of medical tests today in Portugal as new Al Nassr player.



RC Lens will receive around €25/30m.



🆕 Cristiano Ronaldo, Brozović, Ospina, Talisca… and now Seko Fofana to Al Nassr. pic.twitter.com/bGa1EqDViw