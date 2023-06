TransferTalk | Toptransfer dichterbij voor Van de Ven, Arsenal wil van Rice duurste aankoop ooit maken

EXCL: Tottenham have opened direct talks with Wolfsburg for Micky van de Ven. Dutch centre back is among top targets. 🚨⚪️ #THFC



Verbal proposal set to be submitted as van de Ven is keen on the move.



Edmond Tapsoba remains among options on Spurs list — but he's more expensive.