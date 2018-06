Sportieve toekomst voormalig FC Utrecht-spits De Kogel in duigen na auto-ongeluk op Malta

A 26-year-old Dutchman sustained serious injuries in a collision which occurred during Sunday-Monday night. The accident took place in Triq is-Salini, limits of Naxxar, shortly after 1.00 a.m. From on-site information available to TVM, it results that the Dutch national was a front-seat passenger in a car which was being driven by a 23-year-old female from Rabat, Gozo.