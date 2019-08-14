Is dit de grootste ballonnenhater ter wereld?
De Noorse kunstenaar Jan Hakon Erichsen (41) staat al geruime tijd bekend als een van de grootste ballonhaters ter wereld. De in Oslo geboren creatieveling bedenkt bijna dagelijks constructies met vlijmscherpe voorwerpen waarmee hij op soms hilarische wijze opgeblazen ballonnen aan flarden prikt of snijdt, natuurlijk met de bijbehorende knallen. Zijn Instagramaccount heeft inmiddels 400.000 volgers.
Filmpjes van zijn kunstzinnige performances zorgen ongetwijfeld voor een glimlach, maar de bedoelingen van Erichsen, die zijn spraakmakende kunst vooral etaleert op Instagram en op exposities in binnen- en buitenland, zijn best serieus. Op zijn website meldt de Noor dat hij handelt en vernietigt uit angst, boosheid en frustratie over alledaagse producten.
In het geval van de ballonnen hekelt hij het korte leven van de opblaasballen en het feit dat de restanten daarvan belastend zijn voor het milieu. Erichsen richt zich overigens niet alleen op ballonnen, maar ook op kwetsbare etenswaren als ongekookte spaghetti, maïstortilla's, krokante crackers, chips, bananen en komkommers.
Bekijk hier een paar voorbeelden van hoe de Noor ballonnen kapotmaakt:
🔪🔪🔪🔪🎈🎈🎈🎈 . This is how I celebrate breaking the 400 K barrier, thank you to all new and old followers!! . . . . . #performanceart #contemporaryart #balloons #knives #janhakonerichsen
🎈rise above . . . . . . . . . . . #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #balloons #saw #ladder #balloon #tools #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🔪refuse to lose🔪 . . - the out takes no one actually asked for- . . . . . #contemporarysculpture #contemporaryart #takeouts #fails #keepontrying #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🔪office stretch . . . . . . . . #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #knives #balloon #chair #pink #stretching #officestretches #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🎈who's afraid of red, white and blue . . . . . . . . . . . #contemporarysculpture #contemporaryart #balloons #knives #backwards #performanceart #videoart #destruction #janhakonerichsen
🌞💥sun burst . . . . . . . . . #contemporarysculpture #contemporaryart #kineticsculpture #sun #balloons #confetti #burst #solarsystem #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🎈hungry hungry hippo . . . . . . . . . #contemporaryart #balloons #knife #contemporarysculpture #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🔪Ladder Fold . . . . . . . . . . #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #ladder #knives #balloons #pink #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🎈blow up . . . . . . . . #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #leafblower #balloon #knife #red #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🔪the foldable fighter . . . . . . #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #knife #balloon #chair #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
☀️heatwave solution . . . . . . #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #fans #balloon #heat #pop #face #videoart #performanceart #janhakonerichsen
⭕️going full circle . . . . . . . . #contemporaryart #videoart #hulahoop #loop #hoop #circle #performanceart #knife #balloon #contemporaryaculpture #janhakonerichsen
Two minutes of balloon destruction
🔪🔶hack attack . . . . . . . . . . . . #contemporarysculpture #contemporaryart #balloon #knives #orange #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
🎈Head Chopper . . >swipe > . . . . #axe #balloon #confetti #contemporaryart #contemporarysculpture #kineticsculpture #performanceart #videoart #janhakonerichsen
